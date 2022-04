© RT

Videos show officers kicking detainees in the head and mocking one scared man's weak bladder.Footage published on Ukrainian social media on Tuesday appeared to show people in uniform beating up and harassing detainees.The graphic footage includes two separate videos, showing armed people in military fatigues brutally arresting men in civilian clothes.The soldiers questioned the detainees, asking whether they respected the military and if they were criminals. The standing man, obviously scared, could be heard shouting "glory to Ukraine" and denying any wrongdoing.The second video shows about a dozen men in uniforms brutally beating up at least four men laying on the ground as they put handcuffs on them. The troops can be seen kicking some of their prisoners in the head. One of the arrestees appears to be wearing a blue coat similar to the one worn by one of the men in the first video.He blasted people calling out the brutality as stepping over the line, saying they should join the ranks of the military instead of accusing "honest troops" of something criminal.The call for violence came in response to claims by Kiev that Russian troops had committed war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow denied the allegations.