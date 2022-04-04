© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky



Seven months before he faces a critical test from voters in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is turning his focus to kitchen-table issues as he struggles to get credit for a recovering economy.Since Biden took office last year, job growth has been vigorous and steady — as he told the country Friday after the March jobs report showed the addition of 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to a low 3.6%. But those same remarks were also tempered by his recognition that food and gas prices are too high and inflation is at its worst level in a generation.For Biden, convincing Americans of the progress made in the economic recovery only serves as a salient reminder of how much further the country has to go."Our economy has gone from being on the mend, to being on the move," Biden said, even as he acknowledged Americans are not ready for a victory lap. "I know that this job is not finished: We need to do more to get prices under control."The economic discontent is reflected in Biden's standing in public opinion polls.Administration officials and Biden allies happily point to the job creation data as a sign of accomplishment but they are also perturbed by the lingering economic malaise that threatens him with a historically inhospitable environment for a president's party in a midterm year.It is not just the family budget he is targeting. Biden's latest message to voters is that he can bring the nation's finances under control too.His annual budget request highlighted a $1 trillion decrease in the deficit over 10 years, an effort to claim the mantle of fiscal steward even as the reduction was driven by the expiration of COVID-19 relief programs that are no longer necessary and a new plan for a minimum tax on the nation's billionaires.Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, said there seemed to be a "disconnect" between Biden's legislative achievements and his handling of the war in Ukraine, and the public's understanding."I'm well aware that midterms are obviously always difficult for the party in power, but we've got a great story to tell," she told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "There is a lot of good accomplishments to be putting up on the board and the Democrats in office and out need to be doing a better job of making the case."Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said Wednesday after meeting with Biden that his messaging over the past month has clearly targeted moderate voters."The State of the Union was spot on in terms of what constituents in our districts, purple districts, are talking about right now," she said outside the White House. She noted Biden's pivot to addressing mental health issues after the pandemic, while also emphasizing that the president plans to run on infrastructure and job creation.Desmond Lachman, a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, called the market reaction to Biden's release of petroleum "muted" and noted that "in the short term we are subject to the whims of outside developments like the Russian invasion."University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers, whose work is separate from the sentiment survey, noted there is evidence that the public's perception of inflation may be worse than actual inflation. That's because gasoline, food and other items where prices are openly displayed are key drivers of higher prices, possibly giving inflation an outsize psychological impact.Wolfers has done academic work on the impact oil prices have on gubernatorial elections, but he noted that historical comparisons might not work after the financial and cultural impact of a pandemic that has scrambled expectations."Were I Biden, I'd be using some version of a 'better off than you were four years ago,'" Wolfers said. He said voters need to remember June 2020, when the world was gripped by the pandemic, the government was providing misleading information about the pandemic, the economy was terrible and "you also didn't know whether you were going to die.""How do you feel now? That would be the argument," he said.AP