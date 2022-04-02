Why it matters: The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia's invasion has reached a "turning point," and that he had spoken with President Biden about Ukrainian forces needing more military help.
Driving the news: The new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices tactical secure communications systems, ammunition and medical supplies.
What he's saying:
"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice."Kirby said in a statement:
- It "represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces" instead of drawing equipment directly from DoD stockpiles.
- Zelensky has repeatedly urged world leaders to send more military aid to Ukraine.
Comment: What does US $300M buy in military aid for its war by proxy? Germany is on board to stand by and watch as well: