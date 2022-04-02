Ukraine soldiers
© Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers near the ruins of a burned vehicle on a road in Irpin, Ukraine • April 1, 2022
The Department of Defense will provide up to $300 million in security assistance and equipment to Ukraine as the nation continues to rally against Russian forces, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Friday.

Why it matters: The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia's invasion has reached a "turning point," and that he had spoken with President Biden about Ukrainian forces needing more military help.

Driving the news: The new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices tactical secure communications systems, ammunition and medical supplies.

What he's saying:
"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice."
Kirby said in a statement:
  • It "represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces" instead of drawing equipment directly from DoD stockpiles.
The big picture: The U.S. has committed over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, which has forced more than 4.1 million refugees to flee Ukraine.