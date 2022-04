© Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice."

It "represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces" instead of drawing equipment directly from DoD stockpiles.

Zelensky has repeatedly urged world leaders to send more military aid to Ukraine.

The Department of Defense will provide up to $300 million in security assistance and equipment to Ukraine as the nation continues to rally against Russian forces, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Friday The move comes afterThe new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices tactical secure communications systems, ammunition and medical supplies.The U.S. has committedsince Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, which has forced more than 4.1 million refugees to flee Ukraine.