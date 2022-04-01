Hawes, North Yorkshire, UK. Flo, the 3 week old texel pet lamb.

A blast of icy Arctic air has seen snow blanket parts of Britain, with flurries reported as far south as London, prompting warnings of travel disruption.

After overnight temperatures dropped as low as -6C in Scotland, much of the UK remained in sub-zero conditions on Thursday morning, with the mercury forecast to sit at 0C in St Alban's, -3C in Derry and and -2C in Glasgow.