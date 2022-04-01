Rep. Maxine Waters told a group of homeless people to "go home," dropped an f-bomb, and then tried to intimidate a reporter out of writing a story about it.Last week, a group of homeless people were misled by social media rumors and showed up at an event by the organization Fathers and Mothers Who Care. Hundreds of people arrived believing that the organization was handing out Section 8 housing vouchers.When questioned by the founder of Kingdom Warriors Foundation, a local housing advocacy nonprofit, Waters snapped again.The Times reports, "during the call, which she cut short after about five minutes, Waters would only say that 'people just showed up on Thursday,' that 'they were confused' and that she had contacted LAHSA on Thursday, after the first of the three events."