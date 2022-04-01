maxine waters
Rep. Maxine Waters told a group of homeless people to "go home," dropped an f-bomb, and then tried to intimidate a reporter out of writing a story about it.

Last week, a group of homeless people were misled by social media rumors and showed up at an event by the organization Fathers and Mothers Who Care. Hundreds of people arrived believing that the organization was handing out Section 8 housing vouchers.


Waters, who was in attendance, told the crowd of desperate people to "go home."

"We don't got no home, that's why we're here!" one of the people responded. "What home we gonna go to?"


When questioned by the founder of Kingdom Warriors Foundation, a local housing advocacy nonprofit, Waters snapped again.

"Excuse me, there's nobody in Washington who works for their people any f — harder than I do. I don't want to hear this. No, no, no," Waters said.

When contacted by an LA Times reporter who filmed the exchange and was covering the story, Waters tried to squash it and intimidate them out of covering it.

"You'll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together without background," Waters said. "I don't want you to start trying to write it, you won't understand it."

The Times reports, "during the call, which she cut short after about five minutes, Waters would only say that 'people just showed up on Thursday,' that 'they were confused' and that she had contacted LAHSA on Thursday, after the first of the three events."