The plan involves rupee-rouble-denominated payments using Russia's messaging system SPFS, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. No final decision has been taken and the matter will probably be discussed when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India for a two-day visit starting on Thursday.
A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment. Lavrov's visit will coincide with visits by British foreign secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh.
India is keen to continue bilateral trade due to its dependency on Russian weapons and the prospect of buying cheaper oil as global prices surge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing back against pressure from Western nations by arguing that arms purchases from Russia are needed to counter China's growing military assertiveness.
Comment: It's likely that India actually views the West as the greater threat that it needs to defend against.
Under the proposal, roubles will be deposited into an Indian bank and converted into rupees and the same system will work in reverse, one of the people said. Undecided elements include whether the exchange rate will be fixed or floating.
Russia also wants India to link its Unified Payments Interface with their MIR payments system for seamless use of cards issued by Indian and Russian banks after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. suspended operations, one of the people said.
The US, along with the European Union, cut off seven Russian banks from Swift - the Belgium-based cross-border payment system operator - including state-controlled VTB, Bank Rossiya and Bank Otkritie. Following the sweeping sanctions, Russia has been looking for alternate mechanisms to continue its trade hit by its war in Ukraine.
India has not outright condemned Moscow's attack on its neighbour, saying only that Russia and Ukraine should end hostilities and seek a diplomatic solution through dialogue. However, New Delhi is under pressure from fellow members of the Quad grouping, which includes the US, Australia and Japan, to take a stronger stand against Russia as the US and its allies try to isolate Moscow.
Lavrov's visit would be the highest-level visit from Moscow since Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine. The foreign minister is currently in China, at meetings hosted by Moscow's key ally on ways to help Afghanistan.
Lavrov is expected to meet with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the same two Indian officials when he was in India a week ago.
Comment: It's rather revealing that a few weeks so ago a British mission to India was uninvited by Delhi's reps after the UK PM called for them to 'distance' themselves from Russia, meanwhile Moscow's tour of Afghanistan, China, and soon India, continues unabated: Can India facilitate the Global South's alternative financial transactions with Russia?
See also: