flood
Flash floods hit Setenil de las Bodegas in Cádiz, Spain on March 29th 2022.

Heavy rain caused flash floods in the town, as drains were unable to cope with the volume of water.

Streets filled with water as cars were washed down hills by the force of water. Roads were closed as they became impassable.


Homes were flooded, destroying possessions. Residents were trapped, with emergency services needing to rescue them.

As the flood waters subsided, debris and mud filled the streets, causing further damage to vehicles and properties.

This is the worst flooding event to hit the town this century, with authorities assessing the impact to buildings.