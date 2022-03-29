© Bomberos Cuenca



© SNGRE



At least 4 people have lost their lives after heavy rain in southern Ecuador triggered floods and landslides in Azuay Province on 27 March 2022.Floods and landslides pushed rocks and debris onto the small community of Sayausí in Cuenca Canton. The municipal government report a school building and 10 houses were completely destroyed, leaving 14 people homeless. A further 27 houses sustained damage and many more are at risk and are being assessed.A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing, including teams from the fire service, civil defence, police, Red Cross and volunteers. Several people have been rescued from under the rubble. However, as of 28 March, authorities reported at least 4 fatalities, 5 people injured and 5 with hypothermia.The landslides have also caused major disruption to traffic, blocking important communication routes in the area in particular the Cuenca-Molleturo road. Water supplies gave also been affected, with an estimated 250,000 currently without drinking water.