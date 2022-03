© AFP/Getty Images



'We believe, as Beau did, that no child should be threatened by a predator - either an adult or a peer - and that children abuse is preventable.



'We believe the best way to prevent child abuse is to educate adults and children.'

The Beau Biden Foundation raked in nearly $4 million in 2020 but only spent some $550,000 on protecting children from abuse - what it states is its mission, according to tax filings.including a $1.8 million infusion from The Biden Foundation, according to tax filings.to President Joe Biden, 79.Despite the extra $2 million, the charity only spent $544,961 toward its mission of protecting children from abuse.The foundation - which started less than a month after he died in 2015 - only spent aboutaccording to CharityWatch, a watchdog group. The group said top-rated non-profits typically'A 58 percent program ratio does not reflect a high level of financial efficiency,' CharityWatch Executive Director Laurie Styron told the New York Post The foundation did, however, spend almost $1 million, with the majority of it going toward covering several six-figure salaries of those who hold executive spots within the company, according to the filings.The nonprofit's- who served as a deputy Attorney General in Delaware under Beau, 46, who died of cancer in 2015 -, according to tax filings.Alcorn has since stepped down from the company and Peter Curcio is now the chief financial officer.In addition, several Biden family members have served on the board of the charity throughout the years, including Hunter Biden - whose recent laptop fiasco has brought the family name back to national attention.Biden's daughter Ashley and Beau's widow Hallie have also been on the board.It is unclear if the Bidens received a salary from the foundation.In addition, following Biden's inauguration, the foundation said it would stop taking money from lobbyists and foreign donors. It also said it would provide a transparent list of major donors on its website. However,The website currently only displays the 2022 donors, who made over a $2,500 donation.The Masimo corporation and foundation were reportedly on the 2020 list. Both are headed bywho made a $750,000 donation to Unite the Country PAC - which is Pro-Biden - in 2020.He was also put on the presidential advisory committee for science and technology.according to the Washington Free Beacon A representative for the Masimo Foundation said it has contributed to the Beau Biden Foundation for several years and supported it 'because of the work it does for kids.'- have suspended operations since Biden ran for president in 2019.The Beau Biden Foundation was founded in June 2015 after he died of cancer and is centered around the protection of children from abuse. Beau, a father of two - Natalie and Robert II - was a big believer that 'child abuse is preventable.'On the website, it reads:The foundation offers workshops on various topics, such as sexting, grooming, teen violence, bullying and internet safety, to name a few. The foundation also goes to schools, senior centers and community centers to perform these workshops.Workshops are offered both in-person and virtually and start at $500.