Exchange gold for rubles "Barter" goods for Russian gas Trade euros for rubles on the foreign exchange (forex) market Buy rubles from Russia's central bank with euros or US dollars

Gold is basically sanctions proof, and thus not a form of payment the West wants to use. Gold is also an unsustainable means of payment, as it would deplete EU reserves. It is impossible for Europe to "barter" with Russia without first lifting sanctions, which it doesn't want to backpedal on. Trading euros for rubles on the forex market will cause the ruble to rapidly appreciate against the euro - something the US is vehemently fighting against, as it would contradict its strategy to weaken the currency, while making goods cheaper to import into Russia and curbing its inflation. Buying rubles from Russia's central bank may not even be an option, as Moscow could refuse to accept euros or US dollars given the ways that holdings in Western currencies could be weaponized against it.

the conflict over Ukraine is about cleaving a receding Europe off of Asia and forcing it back into dependency on the United States.

Moscow's demand that the European Union pay for its gas exports in Russian rubles couldundermining the Western sanctions strategy and forcing EuropeRussia announced on March 23 that going forward rubles as payment for natural gas contracts with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - that is to say, nations that have imposed sanctions on Moscow.Russia supplies nearly 40% of the European Union's natural gas . This is used to heat homes and power the European grid. It is a cheap energy source that keeps costs down for European companies.Less known is thatEU sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine have conveniently excluded natural gas for this reason.Despite the Western bravado around further ratcheting up sanctions,Even if the United States and other countries were to swoop in and frantically attempt to make up the shortfall,for alternative energy sources like liquefied natural gasDeveloping it could take years.The EU could proceed to sanction Russian gas anyway, and limp its way through the spring and summer. But by the fall,In short, Europe needs Russian gas for the foreseeable future. But buying that energy in rubles would directly cut against the Western strategy to use economic warfare to devalue the Russian currency Given that the EU's sanctions place it squarely atop Russia's "unfriendly" list, it is now confronted with procuring rubles to purchase Russian gas. But how?If Russia refuses payment in euros and US dollars, "unfriendly" countries will beThis prospect of being forced into purchasing yuan is something the West has been anticipating, but has little remaining leverage to prevent.This bifurcation of the world into a "with us or against us" showdown is likely setting the stage for renewed sanctions on China.But with total trade with China nearly triple the value of trade with Russia,And the resulting instability isby boosting US energy exports and keeping Europe reliant on it instead of Moscow.Recognizing the opportunities for big energy markets in Europe, the Joe Biden administration has issued even more drilling permits on public lands - and Trump had broken records.These actions show how, even more than isolating Russia,If they continue down the path ofEurope will be plunged into economic chaos.But if European leaders insteadthey have a chance at a soft landing, marked by peaceful and productive relationships with Russia and China.So far, most EU states seem to be steering decisively toward the former. But there are cracks that are forming in the bloc, as each country does its own political and economic calculus.And given that even close US ally Saudi Arabia is now considering selling its oil to China in yuan Zooming out further, this conflict is being spurred on in large part bya tendency that is ever present in the capitalist system. This tendency for the rate of profit to decline can be staved off, as it was during the last four decades of neoliberalism, but only temporarily.Neoliberalism is now being upended by waves of national assertions of sovereignty over economies and resources in countries that were once confined to a permanent periphery.With fewer and fewer nations left to super-exploit, the conflict ostensibly over Ukraine could representAnd a spark for this dramatic global shift could be a seemingly simple switch to rubles.