© GMB



The 'red line' was an open invitation to a false-­flag operation."

Hours after war erupts, a "chemical warrior" demands Western escalation

"Syria shows what happens when you turn a blind eye and are too heavily influenced by peaceniks. Those of us involved in interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past 30 years...we look at Syria and know we should have done better. That knowledge should inform our response to Putin's aggression now."

© Unknown

Manipulation, absurdities and obvious fraud

"Somebody could go to a waste site where people chuck away fridges [in the UK] and get a whole bunch of those things and blow them up."

"In March last year there was a reported sarin attack in Sheikh al-Maqsood and I helped the Times - chap called Anthony Lloyd who very sadly got shot two weeks ago - to cover this story and tried to get samples to the UK for analysis ... I won't go into the details of that."

© US Department of State

Months before war, US trains Ukrainians in the threat of "targeted weapons of mass destruction attacks"

"[identifying] the medical symptoms that indicate WMD material use, the attack cycle involved in WMD assassination attempts, and the specific measures that enable safe and secure detection and response to WMD incidents."

© Tom Jackson



From Syria to Ukraine, it is happening again

About the Author:

Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.