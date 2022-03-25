"Go stand before your boss at the hospital and tell him that you object to the approval of a study that will earn millions for their shrinking budget," said Geva. "When you sit on a hospital's committee and think to yourself that your hospital is likely to receive some hundreds of millions of shekels or tens of millions of shekels, that is likely to influence your decision to some extent."

But Siman Tov needed a committee that would approve research, even if it meant skipping discussions about the ethics of the research, which is the committee's main purpose.