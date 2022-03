© Sentient



The only thing more shocking than the systemic abuse exposed through this investigation, is that much of it is entirely legal.

The importance of this investigation is that it reveals an overarching culture of cruelty and acceptance of suffering in the northern Australian cattle industry.



Israeli-based investigation agency, Sentient , set out to discover how Australian cattle were being treated prior to being exported live to Israel.Dehorning is one of the most traumatic experiences cattle are forced to endure. Yet, there are no laws in Australia requiring them to receive pain relief. The practice is excruciating — and is just one of the many painful mutilations Australian cattle are routinely subjected to.The investigation also revealed that workers and backpackers on these stations felt they had no choice but to accept inflicting suffering on animals; especially when some of these cruel practices were legal or accepted by the industry.If you conducted surgery on a dog or cat without any pain relief, you could be prosecuted for cruelty... But because cattle on outback stations are being raised for food, Australian laws allow them to be branded with hot irons, to have their horns painfully cut out, and to be castrated — all while fully sensible to the pain. This is despite the fact that all animals share the capacity to suffer.Demand the Australian cattle industry to immediately commit to pain relief for all surgical procedures on farmed animals and implement proper, independent oversight of outback cattle stations.Information, footage and images courtesy of Sentient