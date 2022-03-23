Investigators witnessed cattle being dehorned and castrated without pain relief; sick, injured and young animals being left to die or being euthanised incorrectly; animals being kicked and punched; and costs and convenience routinely put ahead of the welfare of animals.
The only thing more shocking than the systemic abuse exposed through this investigation, is that much of it is entirely legal.Dehorning is one of the most traumatic experiences cattle are forced to endure. Yet, there are no laws in Australia requiring them to receive pain relief. The practice is excruciating — and is just one of the many painful mutilations Australian cattle are routinely subjected to.
The investigation also revealed that workers and backpackers on these stations felt they had no choice but to accept inflicting suffering on animals; especially when some of these cruel practices were legal or accepted by the industry.
The importance of this investigation is that it reveals an overarching culture of cruelty and acceptance of suffering in the northern Australian cattle industry.
Information, footage and images courtesy of Sentient.