The Russian military claims it has uncovered a plot by Ukrainian hardline nationalist groups to target the diplomatic facilities of the US and other Western nations in the Ukrainian city of Lvov. The alleged discovery was announced by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov during a media briefing on Saturday., is about 500km (300 miles) west of the capital, Kiev, and just 50km (30 miles) from the Polish border.The information on the supposed plot wasKonashenkov stated, adding that the individual had given the Russian military a list of SBU agents involved in such activities.The ultimate goal of the alleged attacks is to blame Moscow for them, using the incidents as leverage to push the NATO countries into providing more weaponry and establishing a long-demanded no-fly zone over the country, Konashenkov claimed.Moscow launched a large-scale offensive against its neighboring country last month, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk ceasefire agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to regularize the status of the breakaway regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the NATO military bloc. Kiev says the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two rebel republics by force.