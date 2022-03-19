© BNPB



As many as 50,000 people have been affected by floods and landslides in Indonesia over the last 4 days.The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) reported flooding and landslides in several locations of Java Island, Indonesia, from 14 to 17 March 2022, including Grobogan, Purworejo, Kebumen and Banyumas Regencies in Central Java, and Lumajang Regency in East Java. More than 30,000 people were affected and almost 10,000 displaced.Among the hardest hot areas is Purworejo, where 11,150 people have been affected, 6,085 displaced and 2,931 homes damaged. Nearly 10,000 people were affected by the floods in Kebumen Regency, where over 2,700 people were evacuated.Meanwhile heavy rain caused floods and landslides in Balikpapan City and surrounding areas of East Kalimantan Province on Borneo island on 16 March. AHA Centre reported 9,194 people affected and 2,837 homes damaged.The island of Sumatra has also seen heavy rainfall, causing floods in Bireuen Regency in Aceh Province, on 16 March which displaced more than 1,000 residents and damaged 1,664 homes. On 17 March, flooding in Medan City in North Sumatra Province damaged 105 homes affecting nearly 400 residents.