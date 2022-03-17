© SNGRE



One person is reported missing after heavy rain caused flash floods and landslides in the Province of Loja in southern Ecuador.Flooding struck in the city of Loja after a heavy downpour on 15 March. Streets in the city were flooded and several houses damaged. Emergency service ECU 911 Loja reported one person was missing after being swept away by flood waters. Teams from the military, National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) and the Loja Fire Department are carrying out searches.SNGRE also reported flooding and landslides in other areas of Loja Canton, including in Gualel where 2 buildings collapsed affecting 6 families.Two hours of heavy rain caused flash flooding in Manta Canton in Manabí Province, Ecuador, on 03 March 2022, damaging 12 homes and affecting around 50 people.As many as 8 bridges were damaged or destroyed due to flooding in La Maná canton in Cotopaxi province after heavy rain and floods from 07 March 2022. An estimated 15,000 inhabitants were isolated as a result. The overflowing Quindigua River damaged 180 homes in Pucayacu, with some residents evacuating.Around the same time flooding and landslides struck in areas of Girón canton in Azuay Province. Long stretches of road were washed away. One house was completely destroyed, 2 damaged and several at risk. Around 30 people were evacuated.SNGRE reported the overflow of the Clementina River in the municipality of Babahoyo on 11 March, affecting 250 families.