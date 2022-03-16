© NSW SES



Flash flooding in the outback city of Broken Hill, New South Wales, Australia, on 15 March 2022 has prompted flood rescues and caused one fatality.While many areas of northern and eastern parts of the state are recovering from the widespread flooding that began in late February, heavy rain caused flash flooding in the far west of New South Wales (NSW) on 15 March 2022.Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) saidwith thunderstorms earlier this afternoon. Heavy rainfall is likely with slow moving storms over western NSW. A severe thunderstorm warning is in place."Local media said numerous locals have reported more than double that amount.State Emergency Service (NSW SES) said, "Overnight we saw flash flooding hit areas in Broken Hill, with NSW SES conducting over 100 jobs and 5 flood rescues. Sadly, a man died after his car entered floodwater near Broken Hill. With the recent wet conditions across our whole state, we are asking people to make safe choices when travelling."NSW police said, "A man has died after his vehicle entered flood waters in Broken Hill overnight. Just after 10.30pm (Tuesday 15 March 2022), emergency services were called to Menindee Road, 35km east of Broken Hill, following reports of a vehicle in flood waters."Police have been told a 56-year-old man drove into the flood water and exited his Toyota Landcruiser utility, before being sucked into a concrete pipe and stuck due to the force of the flood water."Following inquiries, officers attached to Barrier Police District with the assistance of the SES, located the body of the man in flood water. He could not be revived."