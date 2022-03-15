UK authorities are investigating after dozens were killed in a missile strike close to the Ukrainian border with Nato member Poland on Sunday, amid unconfirmed reports that three Britons were among the casualties.
There has been no official confirmation of their deaths.
More than 30 missiles targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, less than 15 miles from the Polish border, according to the governor of Ukraine's western Lviv region. More than 130 people were injured.
Comment: As you'll read in the next article below, this was a major military facility and more than 180 fighters were killed.
Comment: Russia has been consistent by only targetting facilities being used to wage war. It's actually rather telling that they would even try to claim that the centre was a for 'peacekeeping'.
The Ministry of Defence said it could only comment on cases involving military personnel.
Comment: So they were foreign mercenaries with links to Western governments.
Asked in the aftermath of the attack, sources at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told The Daily Mirror that they were unaware of any British casualties among the dead.
British citizens are advised against all travel to Ukraine by the FCDO, while transport secretary Grant Shapps warned British troops and ex-service personnel last week that it is illegal for them to join the fighting in Ukraine.
Following a similar warning from defence secretary Ben Wallace, Mr Shapps told ITV's Good Morning Britain that any Briton who does so risks worsening a "dangerous situation".
The training centre appeared to be the most westerly target struck so far in the 18-day conflict, deepening fears of an escalation in the war should Russian missiles inadvertently strike Poland.
Comment: These airstrikes are incredibly precise, Russia's performance in Syria has shown that time and again. The West however somehow 'mistakenly' bombs hospitals, schools, critical factories, weddings, its war two decade war of aggression in the Middle East has proven that time and again.
Nato said on Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine, though the US has increased the number of US troops deployed to Poland and neighbouring countries.
The Russian attack involved air-launched cruise missiles fired from Russian airspace by long-range bombers, a senior US defence official said on Monday.
The official added that there were no US troops, contractors or civilian government workers at the base.
Comment: Claims that can't be believed. Further, what about private US mercenaries? And the US-backed terrorists the US is shipping to Ukraine, via Poland? Russia warns Washington is transferring ISIS fighters from Syria to Ukraine via Poland
In Moscow, defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia had used high-precision, long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi.
"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed," he claimed.
The 140-square mile facility is one of Ukraine's biggest and is the largest in the western part of the country, which has so far been spared the worst of the fighting.
Comment: One can't really blame them because Poland's government have been threatening to escalate the situation in ways theat the us apparently doesn't dare: US rejects Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Downing Street said the strike so close to a Nato member was "deeply concerning" and that the UK is seeking to build the "broadest possible coalition" against the Russian aggression.
"We want everyone in the international community to condemn Putin's barbaric acts," Boris Johnson's official spokesman said.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken also condemned the attack, saying: "The brutality must stop."
Following the attack, Russia's defence ministry warned it would take further military action against foreign fighters in Ukraine.
"At these facilities, the Kiev regime deployed a training centre for foreign mercenaries before being sent to the areas of hostilities against Russian military personnel, as well as a storage base for weapons and equipment coming from foreign countries," it said in a statement.
"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large shipment of foreign weapons were destroyed. The destruction of foreign mercenaries who arrived on the territory of Ukraine will continue."
Only saying.