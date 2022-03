© @BackAndAlive via REUTERS



© PA



© EXPRESS



Fears that three British ex-special forces troops have been killed by a Russian attack in Ukraine are being investigated.UK authorities are investigating after dozens were killed in a missile strike close to the Ukrainian border with Nato member Poland on Sunday, amid unconfirmed reports that three Britons were among the casualties.There has been no official confirmation of their deaths.More than 130 people were injured.However a source told the Daily Mirror thatand that the three men who reportedly died had not been part of a foreign fighters unit that was being trained at the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security.The Ministry of Defence said it could only comment on cases involving military personnel.Asked in the aftermath of the attack, sources at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told The Daily Mirror that they were unaware of any British casualties among the dead.British citizens are advised against all travel to Ukraine by the FCDO, while transport secretary Grant Shapps warned British troops and ex-service personnel last week that it is illegal for them to join the fighting in Ukraine.Following a similar warning from defence secretary Ben Wallace, Mr Shapps told ITV's Good Morning Britain that any Briton who does so risks worsening a "dangerous situation"., deepening fears of an escalation in the war should Russian missiles inadvertently strike Poland.Nato said on Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine, thoughThe Russian attackon Monday.The official added that there were no US troops, contractors or civilian government workers at the base.In Moscow, defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia had used high-precision, long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi."As a result of the strike, up tohe claimed.The attack is reported to have spurred Poles to rush to passport offices and stockpile essentials amid fears among residents that the war could cut off supplies, or even spill over into Poland.Downing Street said the strike so close to a Nato member was "deeply concerning" and that the UK is seeking to build the "broadest possible coalition" against the Russian aggression."We want everyone in the international community to condemn Putin's barbaric acts," Boris Johnson's official spokesman said.US secretary of state Antony Blinken also condemned the attack, saying: "The brutality must stop."Following the attack, Russia's defence ministry warned it would take further military action against foreign fighters in Ukraine.it said in a statement."As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large shipment of foreign weapons were destroyed.