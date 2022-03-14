Earlier on Saturday, Biden directed Blinken to provide the defense aid, saying the secretary of state could use the funds for military training and to provide general "assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required."
This comes after Congress on Thursday approved a massive government funding package that included $13.6 billion in aid tied to Ukraine.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now extending into its third week, has met with condemnation and multiple waves of sanctions targeting Moscow from the U.S. and its allies.
Blinken said:
"We are committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs. We will also continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and to back the people of Ukraine in their fight for their country through security and economic assistance. The international community is united and determined to hold Putin accountable."
Comment: What about holding Ukraine accountable? Ask Donbass and Luhansk.
Comment: The funds are printing so every American can share this $1.2B gift to Ukraine.
