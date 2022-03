© A News/KJN



"We are committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs. We will also continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and to back the people of Ukraine in their fight for their country through security and economic assistance. The international community is united and determined to hold Putin accountable."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday announced that he had authorized $200 million in defensive assistance for Ukraine following a request from President Biden. He said in a statement : "I have immediately authorized today, pursuant to a delegation by the President,for additional military assistance for Ukraine's defense.Blinken noted that the additional funds would bring the total amount of U.S. security assistance provided to Ukraine since Jan. 2021Earlier on Saturday, Biden directed Blinken to provide the defense aid, saying the secretary of state could use the funds for military training and to provide general "assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required."The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now extending into its third week, has met with condemnation and multiple waves of sanctions targeting Moscow from the U.S. and its allies.Blinken said: