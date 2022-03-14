© Government of Selangor



At least 4 people have died after heavy rainfall caused a landslide in a residential area on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 10 March 2022.Part of a hillside crashed into homes and vehicles in Ampang Jaya in Hulu Langat District, eastern Selangor State, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory.Disaster authorities reported at least 15 homes damaged or destroyed, along with around 10 vehicles. Search and rescue teams were called in after 5 people were reported missing. As of 11 March, the bodies of 4 victims had been found and one person escaped with minor injuries. Rescue teams were continuing to search the area with tracker dogs to ensure there are no other victims remaining.Amirudin Shari, Selangor Chief Minister, visited the area on 10 March and offered condolences and financial aid to the family of the victims. The Chief Minister declared a state of disaster for the area and urged residents to move immediately to a temporary relocation centre. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 3 families consisting of 14 people have since evacuated their homes in the area.Flooding in the Klang Valley caused severe traffic problems in Kuala Lumpur. A total of 1,291 people were moved to evacuations centres across affected areas, mostly in Selangor where the districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Petailing and Sepang were all affected. Areas in Gombak district recorded 132.5 mm of rain in 24 hours on 07 March 2022.