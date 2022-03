© Unknown



What is Weimar Classicism?

When the oppressed man finds no justice, When the burden grows unbearable, he appeals with fearless heart to heaven, and thence brings down his everlasting rights, which there abide, inalienably his, and indestructible as stars themselves. The primal state of nature reappears, wherein man confronts his fellow man; and if all other means shall fail his need, one last resort remains — his own good sword.. We stand before our country, We stand before our wives, before our children!We want to be a single band of brothers, Never to part in danger or distress. We want to be free, as our fathers were,.""The Rütli Oath", Friedrich Schiller's "Wilhelm Tell"On March 1st, Valery Gergiev was dropped by his manager, for not denouncing Russia over its military intervention into Ukraine. Gergiev's former manager Marcus Felsner stated to The Guardian that the Russian conductor is "the greatest conductor alive and an extraordinary human being with a profound sense of decency," but he was unable to "publicly end his long-expressed support for a regime that has come to commit such crimes."The question is, who is the biggest loser in all of this? That is, who will suffer the greatest loss culturally from the voluntary dismissal of "the greatest conductor alive"?No decent human being longs for war. War has historically been recognized as. To threaten force upon a people, a civilization and risk its destruction, only to usurp a temporary and precarious throne is rightfully seen as the ambitions of a mad man.The question is, to whose mad ambitions and designs of war are we, as a global populace, held hostage? That is, who is the tyrant? And who are the upholders of liberty, who have a right to "defend from violence" by their "own good sword"?Many of you may be wondering what is the "Rütli Oath" and who is Friedrich Schiller?Well, that is exactly the point. If you do not know, you have been robbed of something and it was done consciously so that you should not know, or remember such things. A citizenry that wishes to be free and would "" and "" is certainly not acceptable storytelling for children, let alone adults,Schiller is in many ways, the forgotten Shakespeare of Germany.Today, we can still hear the name of Goethe mentioned frequently, but rarely do we hear the name of his dear friend, collaborator and in many ways mentor, Friedrich Schiller The Goethe and Schiller Monument in front of the National Theater in Weimar (1857)Goethe and Schiller were recognised in the 19th century as the two most revered figures in German literature. Both men had lived in the city of Weimar located in central Germany and were the seminal figures of the literary movement known as Weimar Classicism.Weimar Classicism, contrary to what Wikipedia would have you believe, was never a new humanism which emerged from the ideas of Romanticism.In fact, it was the mythologies of the Romantic movement that launched a form of cultural warfare against the German classics. From Nietzsche, to Wagner, the "Romantic" protest movement of the Jugendbewegung [German Youth Movement], to the Romantic cultural pessimism and existentialism of the post-WWI period known as the "Lost Generation," all of these waves of "thought" were essentially a part of the same uninterrupted tradition that ran counter to German classicism, since it was Germany who had become a leader in creating geniuses of the Classics.All of these so-called "Romantic" movements promoted forms of "heroic nihilism" as seen with such individuals as Ernst Jünger, Oswald Spengler, Arthur Moeller van den Brück and others,The attack on Weimar Classicism began with the Congress of Vienna (1814-1815). Many historians in fact recognise that the Congress of Vienna, which was responsible for the inhumane carving up of Europe after the Napoleonic Wars, was largely to blame for the political foment that led to WWI a century later.The Carlsbad decrees were adopted by the German Confederation in 1819 as an offshoot to the vision for Europe as defined by the Congress of Vienna which upheld the rule of empire and monarchy.. This was in reaction to the wave of republicanism that was sweeping throughout Europe. Thus, the organizers of the Congress of Vienna saw this spirit of republicanism as a form of revolutionary sedition which had to be crushed at its cultural root at all costs.The "Weimar Classical" period, beginning around 1772, was named after the place in which much of the leading thinkers lived at the time, such as Goethe, Schiller, Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt, among others [The Humboldt educational reforms became heavily attacked under the Carlsbad decrees].The Weimar Classical period was defined by a revolutionary spirit for creativity in literature and culture. It was not just about creating anew,Goethe (1749-1832) and Schiller (1759-1805) became the leaders of the literary dimension of this movement. Goethe would be appointed the Director of the Weimar Theater (the National Theater today) in 1791, and it was during this period that Schiller's epic dramas such as "The Wallenstein Trilogy," "The Maid of Orleans" (about Joan of Arc), "Maria Stuart" and "Wilhelm Tell" were first performed on the stage.Schiller, known during his time and beyond as the Poet of Freedom, wrote "Wilhelm Tell" in 1804. It is considered a masterpiece to this day and is especially loved by many in Germany and Switzerland. It is a storyThe folk story is set in 14th century Switzerland during the Habsburg rule of the Austrian Empire. According to historical records, referenced in the White Book of Sarnen, written in 1474 as a collection of medieval manuscripts, the Rütli Oath was a conspiracy to overthrow the Habsburg tyranny and is what launched the Burgenbruch rebellion. Among the names mentioned in the medieval manuscript is that of the hero, Wilhelm Tell.This small grouping of Swiss people from just three cantons (townships) at the time, which grew to 26 cantons, went on to oppose the tyrannical rule of the Austrian Empire and form the Heveltic Confederation. The Rütli Oath was the first declaration of independence for Switzerland.Germany during the time of Schiller's writing "Wilhelm Tell," was not a sovereign nation but rather was ruled between the Austrian Habsburg Monarchy and the Kingdom of Prussia. After the Napoleonic era, the Congress of Vienna founded the German Confederation (as a replacement to the Holy Roman Empire), loosely made up of 39 states. The Emperor of Austria held the permanent "presidency" of this German Confederation until the Seven Weeks' War between the Kingdom of Prussia and the Austrian Empire in 1866. Prussia won and took over the "inherent right" to rule the German lands.Thus, the effects of Schiller's controversial choice of historical setting for his epic drama "Wilhelm Tell" during his life and beyond,. Schiller had chosen to stress this period in history, very much like what Shakespeare had done, as a lesson for the people of his time, that. In turn, Schiller defined the spirit that would be required to oppose the bondages of empire and imperial rule. It is for this reason that "Wilhelm Tell" is among the most loved dramas by Schiller.It is no coincidence tBeethoven was also for republicanism and his 9th Symphony is clearly a call for the voice of the people to rejoice in the recognition that all men are brothers and that all humankind was destined to live in harmony and peace. Ode to Joy was originally titled "" by Schiller. Alexander Thayer in his biography of Beethoven wrote "."This was the spiritby the Carlsbad Decrees and the Romantic movement, as epitomised by Richard Wagner (1813-1883) and Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900).It is also no coincidence that Wagner was Adolf Hitler's favourite composer. You may think this unfair to Wagner,Hollywood movies have long projected the idea that a deep appreciation of classical music is connected to Nazis or psychopaths, especially where the music of Johannes Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) is concerned.Besides countless movie scenes of SS officers playing classical music on their gramophones right before doing something heinous, there are also scenes like this one in Schindler's List where Bach's Prelude from English Suite no. 2 is played while horrific acts of violence are conducted by Nazis.We also see this in Hannibal Lecter's love for Bach's Goldberg Variations along with scenes of cannibalism, seen in the original and the 2013 tv series remake . And once again in Stanley Kubrick's Clockwork Orange where Beethoven's 9th Symphony is played during the " brainwashing scene " with Nazi references and symbolism, and in another scene where the protagonist is having violent visions and fantasies.Hitler made it known who were among his favourites, including "Germanic" composers such as Wagner and Anton Bruckner who were both paragons of the Romantic movement. During the Nazi reign,The legendary and extremely gifted German conductor Wilhelm Furtwängler (1886-1954),. He not only refused to become a Nazi adherent, but the Gestapo was aware that he was providing assistance to Jews and giving much of his salary to German emigrants during his concerts outside of Germany. (1) Georg Gerullis, a director at the Ministry of Culture remarked in a letter to Goebbels, "" (2)Furtwängler was the principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic from 1922-1945. In 1934, Furtwängler. (3)In 1933, Furtwängler met with Hitler to try to stop the antisemitic policy in the domain of music. Berta Geissmar, a close associate of Furtwängler, wrote "After the audience, he told me that he knew now what was behind Hitler's narrow-minded measures...." (4)So many years later,Furtwängler wrote in his diary in 1935. (5) He added in 1936: "". (6)It is this question of courage that will define what will dictate the future culture of Germany. Would Culture and Art be ultimately judged by the standards of truth, beauty and goodness? Or would such things[For more on this story, refer to Irene Eckerts' beautiful paper " Schiller vs. the Congress for Cultural Freedom ."]Palmyra is an ancient city in Syria that dates as far back as the second millennium BC. It grew in wealth from the trade routes along the Silk Road. This wealth enabled the construction of monumental projects such as the Great Colonnade, the Temple of Bel and the tower tombs. Greco-Roman culture influenced the culture of Palmyra, which in turn produced distinctive architecture that combined eastern and western traditions. Palmyra is considered one of the most important historical sites in West Asia.Syria is located within the cradle of civilization. For this reason, it is immensely rich in a diversity of cultures, religions and schools of thought. It has many ancient cities, many ancient memories.In 2015, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), occupied the city of PalmyraAs the ancient city was being destroyed over a period of two years,. It should also not go unmentioned, that the United States in particular, but several western countries in total,ISIL was clear with its intention, they were not just attacking anyone who did not fit into their idea of what they thought a Muslim world should look like, attacking both Muslims and non-Muslims who did not fit into this narrow and barbarous view.. For in their eyes, it was all of civilization that was at fault and would have to be wiped off the face of the Earth so that the new world could be built anew. ISIL, though very much a war against the people, was ultimately a war against whole civilizations and their ancient cultures.During this tragedy, as with countless others, the west was largely unaffected. On March 2, 2017, the Syrian Army, along with support from the Russian military, were successful in taking back Palmyra.Extensive damage had been done during the ISIL occupation and much of the ruins of Palmyra. There was also the painful memory that was now associated with the ancient city, that of death and terror, for public executions were displayed in the amphitheater for a two-year period, including that of Khaled al-Assad who was the director of antiquities and had been tortured for days for information on hidden artifacts.It seemed like the memory of Palmyra would be stained with this tragedy for many generations. ISIL may have left,The response to this destruction was one of the most beautiful displays of courage and dignity that I have ever seen in my lifetime.In response to the attempt to erase all memory of civilization, the Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra from St. Petersburg traveled to Palmyra's Roman Theatre and performed for an audience of Syrian people and some western dignitaries. The date of the concert coincided with the handover for the burial of the remains of special forces officer Aleksander Prokhorenko,The concert "Pray for Palmyra" was conducted by none other than, and the first piece that was chosen by Maestro Gergiev was(his performance starts at min 27:26).[Since the viewing of the Pray for Palmyra concert. Refer to Hilary Hahn's beautiful performance of Bach's Chaconne piece if you are unable to view the above RT recording of the Palmyra concert.]For anyone who has not seen this performance, it is really a must. It speaks to both the pain and sorrow from such horrific tragedy. But, it also speaks. There were no words that could respond to what happened in Palmyra, it was only through the beauty of the music from the German classic composer Bach, that was profound enough to both acknowledge the level of pain and despair as well as the immortality of the soul and the sacredness of the individual. That no matter the level of carnage and mayhem,This beautiful message was a Russian initiative, and we shouldValery Gergiev, who was the chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic from September 2015, was fired on March 1, 2022, for refusing to denounce President Vladimir Putin and Russia's intervention in Ukraine. That is, Maestro Gergiev was firedAlongside this, 20 year old pianist Alexander Malofeev who was scheduled to play a Vancouver concert in August. Why? Because Malofeev is Russian.Leila Getz, Vancouver Recital Society's artistic director felt that hosting a Russian performer might impact . In this case, it did not even matter if Malofeev was willing to publicly criticize Russia's intervention.Anna Netrebko, a famous Russian opera singer was withdrawn from her future performance at New York City's Metropolitan Opera because s, although she did publicly denounce the war.. The Met General Manager Peter Gelb acknowledged that Netrebko "is one of the greatest singers in Met history..."This purging of Russian artists in the music domain. Valieva was vilified after the suspicious and unprofessional handling of details around possible doping, which was. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)Valeria Nollan and Alexandra G. Kostina write in their article "Has the West Lost Its Soul and Feelings for Beauty and Fairness?" "For the envious elites, it is precisely Valieva's otherworldly beauty and innocence, especially when connected with Russianness,. [Finnian] Cunningham notes, '.' They detest the Russianness that manifests sheer joy and freedom from their control, at the same time envying the culture that could provide such fertile soil for beauty to flourish. How, they say, can a nation of barbarians and Untermenschen grow such magnificent flowers? Ultimately, they want to banish the "alien" country. Because beauty is both an aesthetic and spiritual category in which perception of something outside the self can resurrect the human being, it also encompasses feelings for one's homeland, its flag, and its national anthem. Perhaps this tearing away of these sources of pride and inspiration for Russian Olympic athletes is part of the carefully curated humiliation imposed on Russia as a result of dubious charges of doping, both individual and institutional."Although much of the witch-hunt against Russian artists, performers of beauty and optimism, is clearly an attack on Russian culture, where now even Russian art will be subjected to censorship for the mere fact that it is Russian, with the goal of causing shame and humiliation for merely being Russian. The lossAs seen in the historical case of Germany, any artist that is a vehicle for beauty and optimism. For if one recognises the sanctity that lies within all human life, the unnatural bondage and humiliation of that life becomes intolerable. Thus, when a people, a culture, would rather die to fight for this liberty from empire than live a life of drudgery, forever the servant of another; this is obviously unsustainable to the status quoThus, any culture, any art that represents such an idea, is a threat to the western system of our present day.This can be clearly seen with the attack on anything deemed "classical" by the Frankfurt School (7) and the Congress for Cultural Freedom. The removal of these Russian artists is not only being done as an attack on the Russian people and Russian culture,If we are to believe that the Russians are inherently villainous by nature, it can no longer be tolerated that high standards of Russian artistry be permitted to be shown to the world, for it would stand in stark and sublime contradiction to what the censors would have us believe.When Maestro Gergiev was fired from the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra for refusing to denounce President Putin, his manager, Marcus Felsner said in a statement to The Guardian that dropping Maestro Gergiev was "the saddest day of my professional life." He called Maestro Gergiev "the greatest conductor alive and an extraordinary human being with a profound sense of decency," and yet this was apparently not enough. If you are not with the censors, you are against the censors, and a powerful influencer of beauty and optimism like Maestro Gergiev thus had to be banished from their lands.Who truly looses from such a banishment?Perhaps the German people would do well to remember the attack, that is ongoing, on their own classical culture, which was among the greatest in the world. The German people would also do well to rememberHowever, most importantly, the Germans would do well in remembering, but that West Germany was an occupied country by the UK, USA and France from 1945 to 1955. And that this direct occupation only ended after West Germanyto join NATO in 1955. It was never Germany's choice but rather was an offer by gun pointHowever, the occupation never truly ended, and Germany in all of its historyIt is time Germany break free fromThe Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work and making a donation today and subscribing to our page free of charge. This article was originally published on Strategic Culture