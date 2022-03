62% said they believe Putin would not have invaded if President Trump had been reelected.A HarrisX poll has revealed that most Americans see Joe Biden as a primary reason Russia decided to invade Ukraine.The survey found that 58% of Americans believe Biden's toothlessness has prompted Vladimir Putin to push ahead with the conflict.A further 62% of Americans said they believe Putin would not have dared to take military action if President Trump had been reelected."Voters believe that Biden has projected weakness to Putin with the slow rollout of economic sanctions," said Dritan Nesho, the chief pollster and CEO of HarrisX.Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly covered the poll:That finding doesn't correlate with the likes of CNN and The Washington Post declaring that most Americans are willing to pay more for gas so long as it helps the war effort against Putin: