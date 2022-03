© Getty Images

European nations face a major energy crisis after Moscow said imposing sanctions on Russian oil would see them cutting off Russian gas to the continent in retaliation — a potential disaster for several EU states.Europe's addiction to Russian energy has come back to bite the continent, with a number of nations now scrambling for alternatives as the Kremlin threatens to block gas exports over sanctions levied against the country.A new wave of Russian aggression in Ukraine in recent weeks has seen the country hit with international sanctions, and some partners including the United States are now pushing for stronger measures to be introduced, including an embargo on Russian oil imports.That Germany, and Europe more broadly, would see their massive dependence on Russian energy imports become a problem for them was far from unforeseen. Indeed, former U.S. President Donald Trump was absolutely clear that Germany continuing to enhance its energy imports from Russia with Nord Stream 2 was a serious problem for NATO that needed addressing.His comments that Germany should shape up and lessen its dependence on Russia were attacked at the time as weakening NATO Other leaders have hit the same criticisms , including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.Johnson has been particularly active in this regard, calling on both the US and Canada to increase its fossil fuel production to relieve pressure on supplies which — despite the UK not getting a significant amount of its natural gas from Russia — is driving up prices for British consumers through knock-on impacts in the global energy market.Johnson has also greenlit new oil and gas projects in Britain's North Sea, with the PM saying that the UK was looking to boost domestic production. These policies resemble major U-turns given just last year new drilling in the North Sea was being blocked by the government so it could pursue Boris Jihnson's net-zero green agenda.Despite the sudden rally behind hydrocarbon fuel, the British government has stopped short of removing a ban on fracking in the country, with a legal ruling halting all such practices in the nation back in 2019. Fracking allowed the U.S. to become an energy net-exporter in the Trump era, and a UK parliamentary committee has recently asserted the British ban was passed on false pretences Europe meanwhile has reportedly looked to diversify where it gets its gas from, according to a leaked document seen by Euractiv, while also boosting the bloc's use of renewables. EU President Ursula von der Leyen said last week: "Every kilowatt-hour of electricity Europe generates from solar... reduces our dependency on Russian gas", ironically shifting Europe's energy dependency from Russian gas to Chinese solar panels Perhaps fulfilling Trump's prophecy that a Germany beholden to Russian gas would be NATO's weak link,"Europe deliberately exempted Russia energy exports from sanctions," The Telegraph reports the country's chancellor, Olaf Scholz, as saying.Russia, for their part, claim European gas imports remain high, in fact