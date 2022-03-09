© Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images



"The challenges we face are going to require a very tough stance and we have to be willing to pay the price. European citizens lower the heating of their homes," as part of their "individual effort to cut gas consumption."

"We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us. We need to act now to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, diversify our gas supply for next winter and accelerate the clean energy transition."

The European bloc has pledged to be entirely free of its dependence on Russian gas before 2030The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell has asked citizens to turn down the heating in their homes, as one way for the bloc to cut its dependence on Russian gas amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Borrell suggested:The statement from the EU official comes after the bloc unveiled a new round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.The EU currently imports 45% of its coal, 40% of its gas, and 27% of its oil from Russia, with Borrell statingThe European Commission outlined on Tuesday a proposal to "make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030."European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, as the plan was unveiled: