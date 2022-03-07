© Dagran Antioquia



Overflowing rivers in northern parts of Antioquia Department in Colombia have damaged homes, swamped roads and left thousands of people isolated.Authorities said the Apartadó, Grande, Vijagual and Murindo rivers in the Urabá sub-region of Antioquia Department flooded after heavy rainfall over the last few days.: Murindó, Apartadó, Turbo Chigorodó and Carepa. Colombia's Civil Defence reports that around 2,000 people are affected in Apartadó. One person died in Turbo Chigorodó. Local politician Omar Restrepo said as many as 3,000 people are isolated in Murindó after flooding along the Murindó river.Elsewhere in the department, flooding from overflowing rivers in El Bagre municipality on 03 March damaged homes and affected dozens of families.Earlier this month heavy rain caused a landslide in the Cocorná municipality of Antioquia Department which destroyed 2 houses and left 1 person dead and 3 injured. The government of Antioquia declared an emergency and reported over 80 homes suffered damaged.Heavy rain also caused a landslide in Istmina in Chocó department on 02 March. Civil Defence reported 6 homes were destroyed, 12 damaged and around 60 people affected.Flooding along the Cauca River has affected parts of Cauca and Risaralda Departments in recent days. Flooding destroyed around 35 homes in Santander De Quilichao in Cauca Department affecting 175 people. Around 500 people have been affected in areas along the river in La Virginia municipality in Risaralda.One person died in a landslide in Belén De Umbría in Risaralda on 02 March.