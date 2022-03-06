© Anne Raup/ADN



A storm moving through Southcentral Alaska dropped up to a foot of snow in some parts of the Anchorage area.An intensifying storm system just south of the Kenai Peninsula caused National Weather Service forecasters to upgrade a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.The snowfall had largely stopped by 9 p.m., and the 11.8 inches of snow tallied by that point madeSnow totals reported around Anchorage by 9 p.m. ranged from about 4 inches to about a foot.Matthew Fazal, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Anchorage, said conditions were expected to improve by Sunday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 30s.Saturday temperatures in the low 30s will drop overnight to lows in the teens, Fazal said.