A massive sandstorm spurred on by high winds hit Riyadh on Friday, enveloping the Saudi capital with heavy dust.The traffic department warned motorists to drive slowly with their headlights switched on.The General Directorate of Civil Defense also advised Riyadh residents to avoid various picnic spots at the weekend because of the possibility of the inclement weather continuing for the next few days.The wind speed in Riyadh in the afternoon was recorded at about 29 km per hour.Though not infrequent at this time of the year, as winter ends, the large sandstorm created warm conditions, with the maximum temperature at 30 degrees Celsius and minimum at 16 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was pegged at 20 percent.The National Center for Meteorology has in its daily forecast stated that the weather across the Kingdom would likely see sandstorms and low temperatures. It stated that active surface winds would continue in the Northern Border region, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Qassim, reducing visibility.The report added that the surface wind on the Red Sea would be northerly to northwesterly with speeds between 25 km and 50 km per hour. Similar wind speeds would likely be recorded across the Kingdom.As sandstorms cause breathing ailments, people with respiratory problems were advised to avoid going outside where possible.