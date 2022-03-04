Getty Images
© Getty Images
A dust storm has struck the central province of Tuv in Mongolia on Thursday, March 3.

The Mongolian Traffic Police Department stated it has caused poor visibility on roads and urged motorists to take precautions for potential accidents.

The Mongolia National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring (NEMHEM) issued a weather forecast that heavy snow, strong winds, and yellow dust storms are expected to occur in the central, eastern, and southern regions of Mongolia in the coming days, as cited by Xinhua News.

The Chinese media agency has also cited the observation of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, stating that dust storms, strong winds, and snowstorms have been recurring during the spring season.