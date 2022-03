President Biden's performance was watched by just over 38 million Americans, giving him the the lowest rating for a president's first State of Union in thirty years.President Biden's performance on Tuesday earned him the designation of lowest rated first State of the Union address of the past thirty years. On Tuesday, President Biden delivered the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.His performance was watched by just over 38 million Americans, giving him the the lowest rating for a president's first State of Union in thirty years, according to Nielsen Research.Following Biden's address, Nielson released a detailed summary of who tuned in.This was still lower than the viewership of Barack Obama's 2010 address, and lower still than the address given by George W. Bush in 2002, which garnered around 52 million viewers.As the ABC reports , while Biden did address a joint session of Congress in April 2021, he had not yet served as president for a full year, thus the 2022 address is considered by most to be his first State of the Union. The practice of calling one's second address their first is a relatively new phenomenon, only practiced by the previous seven presidents.