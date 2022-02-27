© Unknown



Describing America as a systemically racist nation; appointing Marxists and other radical ideologues to positions of power; allowing millions to surge across our southern border; attempting to federalize our election systems and processes; implementing racist critical race theory in our schools, military and government; and all along, raising the national debt until it is closing in on $30 trillion — spending us toward extinction, all for left-wing causes.



Let us not forget the Afghanistan disaster, the myriad lies about COVID, a certain Biden-owned laptop, a complete refusal to investigate allegations of election irregularities ... all while China gets a pass.

With the price of oil pushing above $100 per barrel, the U.S. stock market opening with heavy losses, more global economic challenges looming, the real potential for significant loss of life, and the international community in complete disarray with feeble attempts to condemn what was totally avoidable,This "invasion" was totally avoidable.without the ability to decide their fate, are able to survive this extraordinary period of world history unfolding (for many, unraveling) on the world stage. Civilians and military forces will be killed, wounded and displaced; those are the real consequences of war.Yes, there were gross violations of previous agreements due to incompetence, arrogance and ignorance that got us to this point.That said, it is doubtful that the U.S. administration will change its failed foreign policy, andto continue to distract from problems here at home.Given the shutting down of the Keystone pipeline and America's energy independence while also enabling Russia and Germany (read: Europe) to reopen the Nordstream pipeline, one has to wonder about the discussions in the Oval Office that came to these conclusions.It is extremely difficult to trust this administration when they lie with a straight face to the American people daily.Anyone who questions these rotten foreign and domestic policies is demonized as a racist. We see the unleashing of the federal government on citizens who are simply exercising their constitutional rights and the establishment media covers all this incompetence with a fake smile due to their own deep corruption.Our president rarely entertains questions or takes responsibility for his tone deafness and failures.We have yet to hear from the president of the United States an explanation of U.S. national security interests in the region.— reminiscent of the fake Russia-collusion hysteria we now know was perpetrated against the Trump administration by elements of the Clinton campaign and Obama administration (among others).All that given, there will never be justification for this invasion or any other form of invasion.May God watch over and protect those in harm's way and may God continue to bless and protect the United States of America.