© Sergey Anashkin Rossa Primavera News Agency



Since the beginning of offensive operations, the army of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has liberated fifteen villages of Donbass with the support of Russia, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported on February 27 in its statement.According to the statement, as of the current date, the villages of Pavlopol, Pishchevik, Viktorovka, Bogdanovka, Novognatovka, Nikolaevka, Rybinskoe, Trudovskoe, Vasilyevka, Prokhorovka, Starognatovka, Svobodnoe, Donskoe, Anadol and Andreevka have been liberated by the DPR Army.Currently, the belligerentsRussia responded by launching a special military operation. Explaining the reasons for the special operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the occupation of Ukraine is not Russia's goal, that only demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine are planned.The Russian Defense Ministry additionally noted that thebeing the target of the Russian Army, and the civilian population is not threatened by anything.