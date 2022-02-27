Ukrainian army shelling Donbass
© Sergey Anashkin Rossa Primavera News Agency
Since the beginning of offensive operations, the army of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has liberated fifteen villages of Donbass with the support of Russia, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported on February 27 in its statement.

According to the statement, as of the current date, the villages of Pavlopol, Pishchevik, Viktorovka, Bogdanovka, Novognatovka, Nikolaevka, Rybinskoe, Trudovskoe, Vasilyevka, Prokhorovka, Starognatovka, Svobodnoe, Donskoe, Anadol and Andreevka have been liberated by the DPR Army.

Currently, the belligerents are fighting for the control of the villages of Granitnoye, Gnutovo, Shirokino and Talakovka.

On February 24, the Ukrainian Army invaded the territory of Donbass republics - the DPR and LPR - with massive artillery shelling, which killed civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure. The leadership of the LPR and the DPR organized the evacuation of civilians to Russia and appealed to the Russian Federation for help in protecting its republics.

Russia responded by launching a special military operation. Explaining the reasons for the special operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the occupation of Ukraine is not Russia's goal, that only demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine are planned.

The Russian Defense Ministry additionally noted that the Russian Armed Forces do not strike at civilian targets, that only military infrastructure being the target of the Russian Army, and the civilian population is not threatened by anything.