Though many Western countries eschewed lockdowns during the Omicron wave, a few did reintroduce major restrictions. One of these was the Netherlands.Beginning on December 18th, 'non-essential' shops, bars, restaurants, gyms, museums and other public venues were shuttered . No more than two guests were allowed in people's homes, rising to four over the Christmas period. Sports matches had to be played without spectators. And all the country's schools were closed.Upon announcing the measures, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "I stand here tonight in a sombre mood ... the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow.", as the chart below indicates:It's worth comparing what happened in the Netherlands to the course of events here in Britain - where, commendably, Boris refused to lock down (see below).Unfortunately for the pro-lockdown scientists, the virus simply doesn't behave in the manner their models suggest. This was evident as early as April of 2020, when Sweden's first wave began to retreat. Yet almost two years later, they still haven't learned their lesson.