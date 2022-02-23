Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the accusation that he is plotting to restore his country to the borders of the Russian Empire, insisting that Moscow recognizes the independence of post-Soviet states."I want to say right away: we see and foresaw speculation on this topic that Russia is going to restore the empire within the same imperial borders. This is absolutely not true," the Russian president explained to Aliyev."Even in very acute situations ... we have always acted very carefully," he said, referring to Russia's treatment of issues of state sovereignty, "...proceeding from the interests of all the states involved ... and have always tried to achieve mutually acceptable solutions."The West has accused Russia of being imperialistically motivated after Putin opted to formally recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on Monday, putting an end to their limbo status inside Ukraine. According to the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Putin wants to "travel back in time ... to a time when empires ruled the world," something she stressed would have "dire" consequences both for Ukraine and across the globe.