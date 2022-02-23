Flooded roads in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, 23 February 2022.
© myPolice Sunshine Coast
Torrential rain of 300 mm in 6 hours has caused severe flash flooding in parts of south-east Queensland, Australia.

Parts of Queensland received heavy rainfall from 22 February with the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast hardest hit. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) issued emergency alerts for flash flooding in Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast local government areas.

QFES crews responded to more than 100 requests for assistance. Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater rescue technicians responded to multiple incidents involving people stranded in floodwater.



The Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland said over 300 mm of rain fell in 6 hours near Gympie. Flood warnings have been issued the Mary River. In a statement of 23 February Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in the last 24 hours 424 mm of rain fell in Mount Wolvi, 356 mm in Pomona and 354 mm in Cedar Pocket Dam. Heavy rainfall is predicted to continue until tomorrow at least.

Queensland Police urged motorists to re-think their need to travel and stay off the roads if possible. However at least 1 person has died and another is missing after vehicles were swept away by flood waters. Police are investigating the death of a woman after her vehicle was discovered submerged in floodwaters at Belli Park, Sunshine Coast. Teams are also coordinating a search for a man missing after his motorbike was swept into flood waters at Cedar Pocket.

Local media, quoting Sunshine Coast Police District Superintendent Craig Hawkins, said a further 10 people were unaccounted for in the Noosa Hinterland area.