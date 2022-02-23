© myPolice Sunshine Coast



Torrential rain of 300 mm in 6 hours has caused severe flash flooding in parts of south-east Queensland, Australia.Parts of Queensland received heavy rainfall from 22 February with the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast hardest hit. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) issued emergency alerts for flash flooding in Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast local government areas.QFES crews responded to more than 100 requests for assistance. Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater rescue technicians responded to multiple incidents involving people stranded in floodwater.Queensland Police urged motorists to re-think their need to travel and stay off the roads if possible. However at least 1 person has died and another is missing after vehicles were swept away by flood waters.Local media, quoting Sunshine Coast Police District Superintendent Craig Hawkins, said