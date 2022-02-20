© AFP / Hazem Bader



Israel's security forces have drawn condemnation after video surfaced of soldiers setting a military attack dog on a Palestinian man who appeared to have surrendered during a night-time arrest last week. The footage shows the dog run toward and jump at the man, who is holding his hands up behind his head.According to Haaretz, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the incident occurred in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh near Ramallah last Monday. The paper noted that the Palestinian Authority's prisoners commission had identified the detainee as Malik Maala, a 19-year-old who works at one of the factories in the city's industrial area.Following a preliminary investigation, the military concluded that the soldiers' actions were in keeping with the proper rules of conduct, Haaretz reported. The troops were reportedly afraid that Maala - apparently labeled as an important target - would attempt to escape.An unnamed IDF spokesperson told the paper that Maala was not harmed during the arrest and claimed he was suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.After the arrest, Maala was taken to an unspecified destination, the commission said, noting that his family had received no information about him as of the statement being issued on Thursday.