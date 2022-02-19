© Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) WATCHARA PHOMICINDA AP



Gov. Gavin Newsom is shifting focus to preparedness for future surges. California has become the first state in the U.S. to formally shift into an "endemic" approach to the coronavirus.Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the plan, which shifts the state's focus from mask mandates and business shutdowns to prevention techniques and quickly addressing outbreaks.Newsom said from a warehouse full of pandemic supplies outside of Los Angeles.Newsom has struggled with pandemic governance, surviving a recall election last year that was driven largely by what voters say as hyper-restrictive COVID-19 measures and limited compliance from the governor himself.a result of vaccinations and having already contracted the virus, builds.Beyond concrete policy measures, like lifting the state's indoor mask mandate - which happened on Wednesday - or, an anticipated February 28 announcement of when school children will be allowed to stop wearing masks,for switching from "pandemic" operations to "endemic" operations.In fact, he said,The governor has, however, set a number of preparedness goals should another outbreak occur. Newsom hopes toand continue an. SMARTER - the Newsom administration's shorthand acronym for its new approach - stands for Shots, Masks, Awareness, Readiness, Testing, Education and Rx.