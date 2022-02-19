© Unknown



"Those with unacceptable views shouldn't have money. These evil working-class people being allowed to buy things and eat is a threat to public safety and national security. Starting today, all ATMs will screen people for unacceptable views before they can withdraw funds."

How would you describe your political views?

What are your pronouns?

Do you think Trudeau is the most powerful and masculine leader ever?

Do you, or have you ever, listened to Joe Rogan — and enjoyed it?

What lives matter?

Do you live on land stolen from indigenous peoples?

Do you own a semi-truck?

Do you worship any other god besides Trudeau?

CANADA — Under orders from the Supreme Chancellor of the People's Republic of Canada Justin Trudeau, all bank ATMs across the provinces will now require anyone attempting to withdraw money from their accounts to take a small quiz on their political beliefs."Let me be perfectly clear," said Trudeau while standing in a puddle of his own urine.According to sources,Trudeau has promised to crush this parallel economy and make the remaining protestors bow to his divine will — as soon as he puts on a pair of dry trousers.