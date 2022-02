© Scott Olson/Getty Images



"The government emergency declaration is unprecedented and seriously infringes the charter rights of Canadians. The government brought in an extreme measure that should be reserved for national emergencies, a legal standard that has not been met."

"The federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act as a matter of political convenience. This is illegal and violates the rule of law, and that's why we are challenging the government in court."

"The actual written text of these orders is not limited to specific cities, it's not limited to specific provinces, it applies across the entire country to every single Canadian.



"They are not geographically limited, they do not target specific protests, they apply universally across the country."

"It can't be allowed to happen. Law enforcement must have the tools they need to ensure that these crossings stay open."

Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act 'has set a dangerous precedent,' the non-partisan Canadian Constitution Foundation said.accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of setting a dangerous precedent by invoking the act for reasons they say fall far short of the necessary legal thresholds.Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) in a Thursday afternoon press conference, said:Joining the CCLA in challenging the government was the Canadian Constitution Foundation Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn in a press release announcing the foundation's legal challenge:The prime minister invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday, insisting it was necessary to bring an end to protests, initially provoked by the federal government imposing vaccine mandates on cross-border truckers, that have snarled downtown Ottawa and interfered with Canada-U.S. border crossings. Freedom Convoy supporters have parked an array of transport trucks, heavy equipment and passenger vehicles in front of Parliament Hill and throughout the Ottawa city centre.That action was soon followed by convoy-affiliated blockades at several Canadian border crossings, starting near Coutts, Alta., two weeks ago and spreading elsewhere — most notably a days-long blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link between Canada and the United States.— part of efforts, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said, to establish a secure zone encompassing nearly the entirety of downtown Ottawa.after 5 p.m., including Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, who was handcuffed and led away surrounded by police while crowds shouted their disapproval.At the same time,barring those with no lawful purpose from entering the area.The prime minister on Thursday defended his use of the Emergencies Act and described it as a measure of last resort. However there have beenCCLA Criminal Justice Director Abby Deshman said legislation tabled in the houseOn Wednesday,Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on ThursdayHe said:The government said invoking the Emergencies Act offers police "targeted and time-limited tools" that allow them to clear blockades — including downtown Ottawa — while also safeguarding protections guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms."This is no ordinary law, but we know that we are in no ordinary time," Mendicino said.