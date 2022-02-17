© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

In the [below] video, TK Partners News2Share do a fantastic job of doing what the conventional press mostly hasn't done with the "Freedom Convoy" story, asking the right questions about who's participating, what their concerns are, and how the event is being received on the ground.As Ford Fischer demonstrates in his narration, the protesters are a mix of people who see themselves as politically liberal, and politically conservative.For others, the issue is the vaccine itself:Stories like the Freedom Convoy are exactly why we like the idea of having Ford and his shooters just let the cameras run for a while at heavily covered events. The idea is to let audiences watch longer pieces of footage with minimal contextualization, so they may draw their own conclusions. Hopefully, News2Share's pictures from Ottawa and L.A. shed some light.