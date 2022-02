© FLICKR



"could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow. It certainly seems the Trump Organization felt it had something to hide, given that it apparently took steps to conceal the link when it was discovered by journalists."

"I wasn't surprised because what we learned during the campaign was that very serious computer science experts, people who work closely with the United States government, had uncovered this secret hotline between the Alfa Bank — the Russian bank — and the Trump Organization. Now, of course, we didn't know for sure if, in fact, that were the case, but we knew it should be investigated. And we knew that, given how serious these computer scientists were, they weren't just making up crackpot theories."

New filings from Special Counsel John Durham on Friday revealed that Hillary Clinton's campaign lawyers paid a tech company to "infiltrate" servers at Trump Tower and access private information that could be used against the Republican candidate by the Democrats, corporate press, and even the federal government.In a scandal " bigger than Watergate ," orchestrated the lie that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was secretly communicating with the Russian Alfa Bank. This lie such as the FBI by Clinton's allies as further justification to formally spy on Trump and his campaign.Several Democrat operatives were involved in the operation to undermine Trump, includingwho was recently indicted for lying to the FBI about his role in the Russian collusion hoax, andwho has preoccupied himself with meddling in more elections . While Sussmann and especially Elias remain loyal to Clinton and refuse to budge over her scandalous attempts to secure the presidency,Sullivan, then-senior policy adviser to Hillary for America, boosted the Alfa Bank allegations with hopes that Clinton would win the 2016 election.In a press release touting the bogus story about a Trump Tower server communicating with Russia,which we now know was gathered by a firm employed by Clinton's teamSullivan's statement was amplified by Clinton on Twitter.Even afterbetween Trump and the Russian bank, andon the allegations, Sullivan refused to admit that he was not only wrong but a primary fabulist in spreading the Alfa Bank lie.Sullivan said on CNN repeated the narrative for years without pushback and readily participated in the coordinated effort by Clinton and Democrat operatives to undermine Trump. Despite his meddling in the 2016 election by spreading actual misinformation,Sullivan, a key player in handicapping Trump's ability to later conduct foreign policy during his presidency, is now one of the top officials weighing in on U.S. foreign policy.Americans can't trust a liar to be honest about the threats facing the nation when he's guilty of fabricating them. Sullivan never should have been awarded a job in the White House, and he deserves to be fired immediately for trying to scam Clinton into office through lying and cheating.