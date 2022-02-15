In a scandal "bigger than Watergate," Clinton's Democrat, anti-Trump cronies took the information garnered through covert mining and orchestrated the lie that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was secretly communicating with the Russian Alfa Bank. This lie was peddled to federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI by Clinton's allies as further justification to formally spy on Trump and his campaign.
Several Democrat operatives were involved in the operation to undermine Trump, including Michael Sussmann, who was recently indicted for lying to the FBI about his role in the Russian collusion hoax, and Marc Elias, who has preoccupied himself with meddling in more elections. While Sussmann and especially Elias remain loyal to Clinton and refuse to budge over her scandalous attempts to secure the presidency, other prominent Clinton allies have moved on to the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan was another key player in promoting the Russian collusion hoax, and he should be fired for scamming Americans on Clinton's behalf.
Sullivan, then-senior policy adviser to Hillary for America, boosted the Alfa Bank allegations with hopes that Clinton would win the 2016 election.
In a press release touting the bogus story about a Trump Tower server communicating with Russia, Sullivan claimed that the information, which we now know was gathered by a firm employed by Clinton's team
"could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow. It certainly seems the Trump Organization felt it had something to hide, given that it apparently took steps to conceal the link when it was discovered by journalists."Sullivan's statement was amplified by Clinton on Twitter.
Even after DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz admitted in 2019 that "there were no such links" between Trump and the Russian bank, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller also cast doubt on the allegations, Sullivan refused to admit that he was not only wrong but a primary fabulist in spreading the Alfa Bank lie.
Sullivan said on CNN:
"I wasn't surprised because what we learned during the campaign was that very serious computer science experts, people who work closely with the United States government, had uncovered this secret hotline between the Alfa Bank — the Russian bank — and the Trump Organization. Now, of course, we didn't know for sure if, in fact, that were the case, but we knew it should be investigated. And we knew that, given how serious these computer scientists were, they weren't just making up crackpot theories."Sullivan, a Steele dossier truther, used his ties with the corporate media to spread falsehoods about Trump and Russia. He also repeated the narrative for years without pushback and readily participated in the coordinated effort by Clinton and Democrat operatives to undermine Trump. Despite his meddling in the 2016 election by spreading actual misinformation, Sullivan was rewarded by Democrats with a prominent position in the Biden White House.
Sullivan, a key player in handicapping Trump's ability to later conduct foreign policy during his presidency, is now one of the top officials weighing in on U.S. foreign policy. He's a dominant voice in the U.S. response to Russia's rift with Ukraine. He's also the same guy who helped botch the deadly U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal.
Americans can't trust a liar to be honest about the threats facing the nation when he's guilty of fabricating them. Sullivan never should have been awarded a job in the White House, and he deserves to be fired immediately for trying to scam Clinton into office through lying and cheating.
About the Author:
Jordan Boyd is a staff writer at The Federalist and co-producer of The Federalist Radio Hour. Her work has also been featured in The Daily Wire and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @jordangdavidson.