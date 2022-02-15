This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on February 14, at 21:59 local time (equivalent to 20:59 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 54,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Andalusia. It began at an altitude of about 82 km over the center of the province of Jaén, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 48 km over the southwest of the same province.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).