Damage caused by a tornado that was recorded in Morales, Izabal on Sunday, February 13.
© Conred
Damage caused by a tornado that was recorded in Morales, Izabal on Sunday, February 13.
The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh), explained in a statement that due to the adverse atmospheric conditions that occurred this Sunday, February 13, at around 2:20 p.m. a tornado was reported in Morales, Izabal, which caused damage to homes and businesses.

Deachment of tree branches was also observed.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) explained that at the moment they located 12 houses with moderate damage to roofs and 60 people affected.



Tornado of February 13 in Morales, Izabal.
© Morales Municipal COE
Tornado of February 13 in Morales, Izabal.
(Translated by Google)