Humpback whale washes up on Channel beach in France
France24
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 11:41 UTC
"It's an exceptional event for the region," said Jacky Karpouzopoulos, president of the CMNF mammal preservation association and head of its "marine stranding" team.
He said tractors would pull the massive animal, weighing 20 to 25 tonnes, away from the coastline to make sure it is not swept out by the tide, "because it could be dangerous for boats" in the busy shipping lane.
An autopsy will be carried out directly on the beach, he added.
The cause of the animal's death was not immediately clear although experts said it could have been caused by unfamiliarity with shallow waters off France's northern coast.
"This type of stranding is quite rare on our coast -- the cetacean migration passage is usually north of Britain," said Yoan Demassieux of the League for Protection of Animals (LPA).
The whale "died only a few hours ago -- it is possible that she was surprised by the numerous sandbanks here on the beaches of eastern Calais" and "that she died of suffocation under her own weight."
He also did not rule out the possibility that the whale was suffering from an illness.
In November, a 19-metre fin whale washed up at the port of Calais after being injured.
Source: AFP
- 40-meter high wave hits Icelandic coast
- Humpback whale washes up on Channel beach in France
- Around 200 dead or dying starlings fall from the sky and rain down on cars in Pembrokeshire, Wales
- Hundreds of migratory birds die mysteriously in mid-flight in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
- 9 earthquakes under Lake Erie already in 2022
- Sicily's Mount Etna volcano erupts again
- Two young skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps
- Wrong place, wrong time: American robin turns up in Eastbourne, UK
- Waterspout hits Havana, Cuba
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Iowa man identified as avalanche victim near West Yellowstone, Montana
- Seven Indian soldiers killed by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh
- 2 dogs maul man to death outside his New Mexico home
- Waterspout filmed off Sulawesi, Indonesia
- Heavy rains trigger deadly mudslide in Risaralda, Colombia - at least 14 killed
- Shallow 6.2 magnitude earthquake at Mid-Atlantic Ridge
- Woman attacked by shark at Esperance in Western Australia, scene of two previous fatal attacks
- South Africa - 2 dead, 4 missing and over 1,000 displaced after floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (UPDATE)
- Deep snow is forcing bison onto Interior Alaska roads
- Cyclone Batsirai kills 10, displaces 48,000 in Madagascar - 146 mph gusts recorded (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- Meteor fireball over Missouri on January 29
The deadly facts herein revealed lead me to wonder that this monster, interest, has not devoured the whole human race. It would have done so long ago if bankruptcy and revolutions had not acted as counter poisons.
