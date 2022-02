A federal appeals court said Wednesday it would not reinstate President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees while it reviews a lower court's order putting the requirement on hold -- potentially setting the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court.The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals did not explain its reasoning in the unsigned order that said the court was expediting its review of the case. The court said the Biden administration's request to put the lower court's ruling on hold was being "carried with the case," signaling that the appeals court would not rule on the request until it had conducted a fuller review of the case.One judge on the appellate panel, US Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson, dissented.Circuit Judges Jerry Smith, a Reagan appointee, and Don Willett, a Trump appointee, were in the panel's majority.As Higginson noted in his scathing 10-page dissent, 12 other federal courts had rejected requests to block the mandate before Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown granted it in January. He also called out the panel majority for failing to rule directly on the government's emergency request to put Brown's injunction on hold."The only court that can now provide timely relief is the Supreme Court," Higginson wrote.