A federal judge in Missouri issued a preliminary injunction on Monday blocking the Biden-imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors in 10 states. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce said that the mandate extended beyond the president's authority to set workplace rules.An additional halt was placed on the mandate by a federal judge in Georgia on December 7.In September, President Biden issued an executive order that included the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, as well as healthcare workers and private companies. Each degree of mandate is being challenged in the courts.The most recent injunction applies to Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.Last week, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which encompasses Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee, reversed a prior injunction against the employer vaccine mandate. Several Republicans AGs and business associations were, however, fast to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court.The Biden administration has also asked the Supreme Court to respond quickly to lower court orders that placed a hold on the healthcare worker vaccine mandate.