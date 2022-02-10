© Neil Hall/EPAAndrew Gregory Health



Two people in England have been diagnosed with Lassa fever, and, the UK Health Security Agency has said.It is the first time cases of the potentially deadly infectious disease, caused by the Lassa virus, have been identified in the UK for more than a decade.at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. The "probable" case is being treated at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS foundation trust, UKHSA said.The cases are understood to beDr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: "We can confirm that two cases of Lassa fever have been identified in England, and a further probable case is under investigation. The cases are within the same family and are linked to recent travel to West Africa."Cases of Lassa fever are rare in the UK and. The overall risk to the public is very low. We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice. The UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be reinforced."The Guardian understands that the UK's High Consequence Infectious Disease Network is already engaged with the treatment of the infected individuals., according to the World Health Organization. In severe cases there may be facial swelling, fluid in the lung cavity, bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina or gastrointestinal tract and low blood pressure.from any of these cases.Dr Sir Michael Jacobs, a consultant in infectious diseases at the Royal Free London, said: "The Royal Free hospital is a specialist centre for treating patients with viral haemorrhagic fevers, including Lassa fever. Our secure unit is run by a highly trained and experienced team of doctors, nurses, therapists and laboratory staff and is designed to ensure our staff can safely treat patients with these kind of infections."