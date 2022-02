© AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH



Robert Inlakesh is a political analyst, journalist and documentary filmmaker currently based in London, UK. He has reported from and lived in the occupied Palestinian territories and currently works with Quds News. Director of 'Steal of the Century: Trump's Palestine-Israel Catastrophe'. Follow him on Twitter @falasteen47

The incident has been described by some members of the Israeli Knesset as an 'extrajudicial killing' and has provoked a large Palestinian response throughout the occupied territories. announced that "The Yamam [Israeli special forces], Shin Bet [Israeli intelligence], IDF - our forces proved today, once again, that there is no immunity for terrorists.""Whoever harms us, will be targeted," he said, commenting on the killing of three alleged Palestinian militants who planned further attacks on Israeli forces. The three Palestinians killed were Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Adham Mabrouk, and Muhammad Al-Dakhil,that Israel vows to continue to take in order to put down armed groups in the occupied territory.In response to the attack,"The blood of [our] martyrs will not be wasted, and the response will come, God willing, and blood will be met with blood," said the Al-Aqsa Martyrs brigades , an unofficial military wing connected to the Palestinian Fatah Party, to which the three Palestinians killed allegedly belonged. Additionally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) party called for an escalation with Israel and for revenge to be taken, as Hamas, the ruling party of the Gaza Strip, called for mass participation in the funeral of the slain Palestinians and an uprising.The Israeli military accuses the three Palestinians it assassinated today of conducting at least four shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlements in the north of the occupied West Bank. Shooting attacks against Israeli forces, specifically in the Jenin and Nablus areas, have become a near daily occurrence in past months, sparking largescale Israeli arrest campaigns along with similar crackdowns from the Palestinian Authority's security forces. Yet, these efforts have largely failed to deter the frequency with which small Palestinian armed cells attack Israeli forces, often unsuccessfully and not resulting in injuries or deaths.This Tuesday's assassination attack. Understanding this, it makes sense that retaliatory violence, expected by Israeli and Palestinian analysts, will soon come from Palestinian armed factions in the West Bank. This Wednesday, there is also a 'day of rage' organized by Palestinians across the West Bank, who are calling on mass participation in a march in central Ramallah, which will then head towards the Israeli settlement of Beit El to confront Israeli forces. Tuesday night, demonstrations also erupted around Nablus, Ramallah, and al-Khalil, followingCalls by demonstrators of "revenge is revenge" and urging "Saraya [referring to PIJ's armed wing] and al-Qassam [Hamas armed wing]" to retaliate from Gaza for the killings were also broadcast across Palestinian media. This has caused some debate on whether Gaza's armed groups will in fact act against Israel. This could happen, but it is not likely as of now and will depend upon the severity of the escalation inside the West Bank.Hamas, which rules the besieged Gaza Strip, would like nothing more than an armed uprising in the West Bank and the beginning of a new Intifada, so will jump on any opportunity to back this effort up. But,For Israel, it seems like it has changed the rules of engagement inside the West Bank.. Israel may have been seeking to send a message to small armed cadres in the West Bank that they will pay the ultimate price for non-lethal attacks on Israeli forces as a means of deterring further activity, yet it is unlikely that this will do much more than encourage further action from Palestinians.Whatever the end result here, this Tuesday's action by Israeli forces. What happens next depends entirely on how far the clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces escalate in the coming week.