© iStock



"There are millions of people around the world who are paralyzed due to spinal injury, and there is still no effective treatment for their condition. People injured at a very young age are destined to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of their lives, bearing all the social, financial, and health-related costs of paralysis. We hope to solve this and help them to walk."

"Realistically, most humans needing treatment will have been paralyzed for some time when treatment is wanted, so this is important. In our experiment, we used both newly paralyzed and long-paralyzed mice. We had success with both, and expect the impact to work with humans who have been paralyzed for different amounts of time."

© Tel Aviv University Israel Hadari



"We separate the fat cells from other materials such as collagen and sugars, and reprogram the cells using genetic engineering methods, so they can 'become' any cell in the body. We put the cells in a substance that we make from the non-cellular material from the fat tissue gathered in the biopsy, put the cells inside it for 30 days, and we mimic how a spinal cord develops in an embryo. This produces spinal cord micro-neuron tissue, which we transplant into animals that have been paralyzed for a long time."

© iStock/Getty Images



"We've been using human implants on the mice, not mice implants, which means we're not going back to the beginning of research to move over to humans. Rather, we know how to prepare the implants for humans, which is what makes us optimistic we will move quickly to clinical trials."

Tech got 12 out of 15 mice in study moving well; human trial expected in less than 3 years, aiming to 'offer all paralyzed people hope that they may walk again'.The world-first experiment took place at, where a large teamthe scientists revealed on Monday in newly peer-reviewed research published in the journal Advanced Science."If this works in humans, and we believe that it will, it can offer all paralyzed people hope that they may walk again," Prof. Tal Dvir's research team at the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology told The Times of Israel, adding that discussions regarding clinical trials have been opened with America's Food and Drug Administration.He said that while all his mice received spinal implants from cells of three people, if the innovation is deployed in humans,Dvir predicts this willand it willof recipients, as happens in the case of many transplants.To date, some scientific teams have conducted experiments producing human-based stem cells and injecting them into the spinal cords of animals. But Dvir saidAnother unique factor in his research is its treatment of long-paralyzed animals, as the stem cell studies have tended to limit themselves to newly paralyzed animals.He added thatDvir said that the process starts with a small biopsy from the belly.Dvir said that a company,has been formed to bring the technology to clinical trials, and he expects this to happen within two and a half years. He stressed that while the experiment so far involved mice, the implants were grown from humans cells, meaning that the research is already at an advanced stage.His team, which includes Lior Wertheim, Dr. Reuven Edri, and Dr. Yona Goldshmit, believes that the new method hasand are now exploring using it for a range of other diseases and injuries, such as