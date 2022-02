© Brownil



Police have arrested seven men including a suspect in his sixties linked to a 'bizarre' castration cult who have intimate body parts removed live on pay per view streams all orchestrated by a ringleader nicknamed 'The Eunuch Maker', it was revealed today.The Met Police has revealed it raided a property in Finsbury Park, North London, and spent three days there removing desktop computers, laptops and other items in plastic evidence bags.A 44-year-old Norwegian man living there has been held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Six other people, aged in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, have also been arrested.A neighbour of the Finsbury Park apartment told The Sun : 'It was all very bizarre, there were police outside the flat for a few days. They were putting everything in plastic bags — it looked like computers and laptops.'The Nullo movement has grown in popularity in recent years. There are extreme cases where people are castrated for cannibalistic or sexual desires - but the majority remove their genitals because they don't identify as male or female. Many opt for a 'smoothie' - a procedure that leaves them with a fully smooth groin.More than half of those people use amateur 'cutters' - often doctors or vets - or do it themselves. There are an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 voluntary 'Nullos' worldwide, though the true number is unknown. Two thirds never tell anyone they have no genitalia, including their families, a 2014 academic study found.The group are said to identify as 'Nullos' - shorthand for genital nullification — a sub-culture who meet through online forums.Many of the 'cutters' - slang for those who carry out the procedure - are from a medical background. Those who have had their genitals removed also claim that vets are known to do it.One man, named William, told the Daily Beast that he decided to spend the money to do it in a hospital. He said: "The risk of something going wrong is extremely high. I also don't wish to look like Frankenstein at the end of the procedure'.A castrated vicar, named Benedict, said: 'It's nowhere near as weird and difficult to try to become a eunuch now as it was 30 years ago.The most famous modern 'Nullo' is Japanese artist Sugiyama, 23, who had his penis and testicles surgically removed by a physician in March 2012. He has also had his nipples removed.They had been certified free of infections and were frozen for two months before being served up at a banquet in Suginami, a residential area in western Tokyo.He charged guests around £160 per person to eat the meal which was garnished with mushrooms and parsley. But police charged him with indecent exposure.Mao, who goes by the nickname HC, said he had initially considered eating his own penis - but decided to serve them up instead.He cooked the genitalia, which were removed in early April 2012 shortly after his 22nd birthday, himself while being supervised by a chef.Sugiyama put on a traditional chef's outfit, before carefully seasoning and braising the genitals on a portable gas cartridge burner.