Society's Child
Cops arrest seven after raiding cult whose members are CASTRATED live on film
Daily Mail
Mon, 07 Feb 2022 20:56 UTC
The group is likely inspired by asexual Japanese artist Mao Sugiyama who had his penis and testicles surgically removed nine years ago, aged 23, to serve as a meal to five guests at an exclusive banquet. He would later have his nipples cut off.
The Met Police has revealed it raided a property in Finsbury Park, North London, and spent three days there removing desktop computers, laptops and other items in plastic evidence bags.
It is alleged that removal of body parts were carried out in the basement flat and screened on a pay-per-view basis, via an adult channel boosted by a Twitter account.
A 44-year-old Norwegian man living there has been held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Six other people, aged in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, have also been arrested.
The alleged ringleader, who lives at the property, is said to have given himself the moniker: 'The Eunuch Maker' and is understood to have undergone an amputation himself. The seven suspects have all been released on bail.
A neighbour of the Finsbury Park apartment told The Sun: 'It was all very bizarre, there were police outside the flat for a few days. They were putting everything in plastic bags — it looked like computers and laptops.'
The Nullo movement has grown in popularity in recent years. There are extreme cases where people are castrated for cannibalistic or sexual desires - but the majority remove their genitals because they don't identify as male or female. Many opt for a 'smoothie' - a procedure that leaves them with a fully smooth groin.
More than half of those people use amateur 'cutters' - often doctors or vets - or do it themselves. There are an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 voluntary 'Nullos' worldwide, though the true number is unknown. Two thirds never tell anyone they have no genitalia, including their families, a 2014 academic study found.
The group are said to identify as 'Nullos' - shorthand for genital nullification — a sub-culture who meet through online forums.
Many of the 'cutters' - slang for those who carry out the procedure - are from a medical background. Those who have had their genitals removed also claim that vets are known to do it.
One man, named William, told the Daily Beast that he decided to spend the money to do it in a hospital. He said: "The risk of something going wrong is extremely high. I also don't wish to look like Frankenstein at the end of the procedure'.
A castrated vicar, named Benedict, said: 'It's nowhere near as weird and difficult to try to become a eunuch now as it was 30 years ago.
'Now, we have doctors who don't even blink when you say you want to just remove your testicles, or just add a vagina. I never saw this coming'.
The most famous modern 'Nullo' is Japanese artist Sugiyama, 23, who had his penis and testicles surgically removed by a physician in March 2012. He has also had his nipples removed.
They had been certified free of infections and were frozen for two months before being served up at a banquet in Suginami, a residential area in western Tokyo.
He charged guests around £160 per person to eat the meal which was garnished with mushrooms and parsley. But police charged him with indecent exposure.
Mao, who goes by the nickname HC, said he had initially considered eating his own penis - but decided to serve them up instead.
He cooked the genitalia, which were removed in early April 2012 shortly after his 22nd birthday, himself while being supervised by a chef.
Sugiyama put on a traditional chef's outfit, before carefully seasoning and braising the genitals on a portable gas cartridge burner.
