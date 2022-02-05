A devastating and tragic incident has recently unfolded in which a 12-year-old boy was viciously attacked by a pack of stray dogs inside a primary school in Dera Ghazi Khan.The blood of this boy is on the hands of the school administration for negligence, the local municipal corporation for failing to control the population of stray dogs in the city, and the emergency service Rescue 1122 that did not arrive upon calling. Safety and security should be the top-most priority of government schools across the country.These stray dogs should never have been in the vicinity of the campus in the first place. The fact that the headmaster failed to provide medical assistance to the child for four hours in an attempt to cover up the ordeal is criminal. The Chief Minister has requested a report from the Commissioner and if this appears to be true, then all accountable stakeholders must be punished for their negligent behaviour that cost a child his life.Those who are solely blaming the animal need to realise that stray dogs are often abused, neglected and beaten because of which they see humans as an enemy or as a threat. They become vicious and aggressive while being subjected to cruelty on the streets. The municipal corporation has failed to create and implement a policy in this regard.All cities that have a high population of stray dogs should initiate a spay, neuter and tag campaign. It is immoral and vile to outright kill these animals when humane alternative solutions can be used. Moreover, the Chief Minister should conduct a meeting with the education department and all school officials to improve and enforce security protocols in order to protect students and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.